Families can share magic of Christmas at zoo

Twycross Zoo is celebrating Christmas

The magical Christmas Spectacular event returns for 2021 to delight visitors with another unforgettable experience at the 100-acre Zoo.

Running on selected dates from Saturday, December 4 until Friday, December 24, Twycross Zoo will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland, providing festive fun with all the trimmings.

Snowfall, mischievous elves, the ice queen, Mrs Claus and of course the big man himself will all be on show.

You can arrive at the Zoo and settle down in Mrs Claus’ Kitchen for a festive feast, choosing from breakfast or lunch, included in your ticket, both are sure to be a delicious treat.

Mrs Claus will greet you herself in her cosy gingerbread kitchen before Santa joins you at your table for a one-on-one magical meet.

In the Zoo, you will be transported to the magical North Pole Plaza, where you’ll create memories that last a lifetime.

Join the Ice Queen and friends for sing-alongs and magic spells at her frozen ice castle.

You can the mischievous elves for photo opportunities and fun and listen to Santa tell stories and make a wish on the, brand new for 2021, giant plaza Christmas tree.

Tickets to Twycross Zoo’s Christmas Spectacular includes a festive feast, entry to the 100 acre Zoo and access to all Christmas activities on offer.