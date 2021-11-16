Sutton Coldfield is set for festive sparkle at lights switch-on

Sutton Coldfield town centre

Funded by Sutton Coldfield Town Centre Business Improvement District, this year’s Christmas lights display will see the town centre transformed into a winter wonderland as part of its ongoing investment to improve the BID area.

Town Councillor and SCTC BID board member Keith Ward explained: “We are delighted to confirm that festive street entertainers will be in the town centre all day with some thrilling tricks and a few prizes too; providing plenty of fun and entertainment for the whole family before the lights are switched on at 5pm.”

Angela Henderson, manager of the Gracechurch Shopping Centre and Chair of the BID, said: “We’re incredibly excited to start the Christmas period with our annual Christmas lights.

“Christmas is a particularly busy time of year in the town centre, whether visitors are joining us for shopping or celebrating, and we’re dedicated to creating a festive ambience to help make their visit even more magical.

“Although we were unable to plan an official event for the lights switch on this year due to gradual lifting of restrictions, we are looking forward to setting the Christmas tone and welcoming everyone to the Royal town.”