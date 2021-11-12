Boldmere's 2019 event. Picture: Richard T Harris Photography

The event, which will be from 1-6pm, attracts around 10,000 visitors with the Christmas Lights being switched on by Perry, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Mascot, at 5:30pm.

The festival is organised by Boldmere Futures Partnership who have the support from Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council as the main funder. The event takes place along Boldmere’s high street which will be closed to traffic.

This year a ferris wheel towering above the Boldmere Harvester will be set up alongside the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Roadshow .

Other children’s rides will be available including a cups and saucers ride, toy set merry go around, flying planes and bungee trampolines.

Entertainment on the main stage this year will be compered by Terri-Anne Coope from Switch Radio.

Among the performers will be Jessy Hacket, an up and coming contemporary Christian artist with hints of country-pop.

Enigma Brass Band is a 10 piece brass ensemble based in Sutton Coldfield while North Carolina resident Brad Henshaw will also be attending.

Andy Markham the Puppet Man, will bring Jack and Grandad with him for a fun Christmas message just before the Christmas lights are turned on by Perry.

Following the switching on of the Christmas lights, there will be short performances from local story teller Jenna Catton, local rapper and Birmingham Poet Laureate finalist Alan ‘Kurly’ McGeachie and the Alley Cats Pantomime.

Along with Boldmere’s popular regular outdoor caterers Boldmere Butchers and The Deli Social, there will be a variety of tastes of hot street food including pizza from The Handmade Pizza Company, charcoal grilled prime steak from Grill Brazil and hot turkey and beef rolls from K and N Catering.

There will be doughnuts from Project D, churros from The Fabulous Food guys, German cookies, French macarons and injected cupcakes from Emma’s Kitchen, 25 flavours of homemade brownies including vegan and dairy free options from Chocolate Treats and whippy ice-cream from Cannock Dairies.

To quench the thirst, gins, tonics, cocktails and a variety of craft, local and international drinks will be available from the Bubble Bar’s converted 1963 Stephens & West caravan, a range of ciders from The Thirsty Famer, and white and rose bottled wines to take home from Blabers Hall Wine Estate.

All of Boldmere’s pubs and bars will be open but will be closing their doors between 6pm and 8pm to assist festival organisers with the clear-up operation.

A Christmas market will showcase over 50 market stalls including cards, gifts, crafts and photography including some new local start-ups.

There will be a voluntary entrance fee asking for just £2 per adult, £1 per child or £5 for a family ticket.

Festival Director, Paul Long, said: “It’s been a tough 18 months for the hospitality and events sector and so we are thrilled to be able to restart our popular Christmas festivals.

“We had to take a break from two summer festivals and one Christmas festival due to Covid restrictions, but we are back!

“This year’s festival will be a particularly difficult one for the organising team because it will be the first festival since losing our amazing team member Vic who died unexpectedly and suddenly in September leaving behind her husband and two children.

“We’ll be paying tribute to her just before the lights are turned on. This year we are welcoming new stage sponsors, Sutton Rose Luxury Care Home, who are part of the MACC group who also run Boldmere Place and the Boldmere Bistro on the old Adult Education site. Sutton Coldfield Town Council have again covered the infrastructure costs for this festival.”

Cllr Rob Pocock, City and Town Councillor for Vesey Ward said “The Boldmere Christmas switch on event has become a much loved feature of the local calendar and I’m delighted that the Town Council has helped to fund the infrastructure costs for this popular celebration.

“It’s the kind of thing that makes the Town Council worth having. This event is great value and just what we all want.