The lights in Tamworth

Tamworth Borough Council has announced its plans for Saturday, November 28 with festive entertainment from 3pm onwards.

The event, which will take place in St. Editha’s Square, marks the beginning of the countdown to December 25.

And it will see a number of market stalls throughout Market Street and George Street with Christmas gifts, food and drinks such as mince pies and mulled wine for you to enjoy.

The big switch-on will be at 5pm and jam to live music and entertainment from special guests D-Day Darlings and Riverside Rock School, at St. Editha’s Square.

Tamworth Castle will be lit up with an animated We are Angels projection at 5.30pm showcasing this, and previous, years entries along with children's Christmas themed artworks.

Outdoor entertainment will be extended to the Castle Grounds with a short 20-30 minute showing of the festive animated movie The Snowman projected on the outside of the castle at 6pm.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “It’s incredible how fast another year has flown by. Christmas is only a month away but you can already feel the excitement in the air.

“Christmas in Tamworth is special because of the amazing local community we have. It’s been a difficult year once again with the pandemic, so we’re really excited to bring some festive cheer to the people of Tamworth with this family event.

“This is an incredibly popular event in our calendar of free entertainment for residents and visitors and it’s a lovely festive day out.