Doubling up on entertainment for Severn Valley Railway's Christmas journeys

Steam in Lights event

Visitors are flocking to secure their seats for the Severn Valley Railway’s range of Christmas experiences, which begin on November 19 and run through until Christmas Eve. With limited availability on some services, and a sell-out on others, the railway is hoping for a bumper Christmas season this year.

The Steam in Lights services depart from Bridgnorth, starting on November 19, and organisers are promising that in its third year of operation, the event will be bigger and better than ever, as the train, adorned with thousands of glittering lights, travels through the winter landscape.

“We have double the number of lineside displays,” explained events manager Lewis Maddox. “Everyone will be astounded by the magic, and we’re delighted to be working with a local performing arts company on the entertainment for Steam in Lights, as well as our other Christmas services.”

Bridgnorth-based Reach Out Arts have been collaborating with the SVR for several years, and are providing pre-departure entertainment at Bridgnorth station for Steam in Lights, as well as the Christmas show at Arley that forms a central part of the Santa Train experience.

This year, the company also developed the script for the brand new Enchanted Express experience, which has been recorded by Dame Julie Walters in readiness for the event.