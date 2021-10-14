Region welcomes return of huge beer festival

Up to 5,000 beer lovers are expected to flock to New Bingley Hall in Birmingham for the Great British Beer Festival Winter which will run from February 9-12.
The event was held in the city for the first time in February 2020, and was scheduled to return again this year.
But coronavirus restrictions meant it had to be cancelled, and was replaced by an online event.
It will be the biggest winter beer festival in the UK. The 2020 event saw more than 400 different ales on offer, and 28,000 pints were consumed over the five-day event.