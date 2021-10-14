Region welcomes return of huge beer festival

SANDWELL NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS) 04/02/2020..Just some of the huge range of real ales at the Great British Beer Festival Winter at The New Bingley Hall, Hockley Circus, Birmingham ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................ .............................

Up to 5,000 beer lovers are expected to flock to New Bingley Hall in Birmingham for the Great British Beer Festival Winter which will run from February 9-12.

The event was held in the city for the first time in February 2020, and was scheduled to return again this year.

But coronavirus restrictions meant it had to be cancelled, and was replaced by an online event.