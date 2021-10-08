Family fun on offer at Sutton Coldfield community event

The Ark in Mere Green

The Ark Community Church in St James Road, Mere Green, will hold an open day on Saturday from noon-2pm.

It will include hot food and lots of entertainment including music and dance.

There will also be coffee and cake and families can enjoy face painting, balloon modelling, fire eating, a bouncy castle and games.

Everything is free of charge, donations are welcome.

Visitors will also get to explore the new building and see what’s going on.

The Ark got a lot bigger during lockdown!" explains Lynn Jennings.

"After five years of struggling for space, the building on St James Road in Mere Green has doubled in size.

“We used to have children’s work in an old caravan out in the garden but now we have a purpose-built room and a creche. It’s wonderful!”

The church is very thankful to charities that supported this project, and Pastor Stephen Eaves added: “We know that without God's help and blessing, none of this would have been done, and especially not during COVID-19.”

Youth and Kids work, Hope Food, KidsUK, Recovery Foundation, Stepping Stones, Dance it Out and many other initiatives based at the church all all be on show.

The Ark also runs a cafe on the last Saturday of every month with all proceeds going to charity and every Sunday they hold an Adventurers Group for young people, from reception to Year 6.