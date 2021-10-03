Paulus is to perform his tribute to Victoria Wood at The Hub at St Mary's. Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Cabaret performer PAULUS is presenting the loving tribute to his idol in Lichfield on Saturday, October 9, and will be joined on stage by musical director Michael Roulston.

Together the two will prove what many have known for decades, that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

The show, entitled Looking For Me Friend, will remind the audience of twelve of Victoria’s best-loved songs through the decades, including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It) as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

As well as the songs, PAULUS explores the musicality of Victoria’s sketches and catchphrases, the northern accent and the modern "Polari" that has evolved amongst her legions of fans through the quoting of her enormous body of work.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret star Sarah-Louise Young, Looking For Me Friend is a nostalgic hour of entertainment filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans, as well as the ultimate "beginners guide" for audiences new to her work.

A Hub spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to be bringing you this show in association with Lichfield Festival Friends so head on down to The Hub for a Saturday evening full of warmth, affection, laughter and nostalgia and enjoy the combined talents of Victoria Wood and PAULUS.

"Come on - Let’s Do It!"