Magical Christmas returns to Drayton Manor

The Magical Christmas event will be returning to Drayton Manor in 2021

The event was cancelled for the first time in its history last year due to the pandemic.

This year it will be back, with live entertainment and shows, dazzling decorations, falling snow, a new magical Grotto experience and an all-new festive show in the 4D cinema.

From Saturday, November 13 to Thursday, December 30, guests will be able to enjoy all the festive fun the park has to offer, with access to over 25 family-friendly rides and attractions in Thomas Land, plus firm favourites such as Accelerator, the Carousel, Jolly Buccaneer and the park’s 15-acre zoo.

Brand new for 2021 is an enchanted Christmas walk-through guided by the park’s cheeky elves, where little ones can enjoy story time with Mrs Claus, make reindeer food and even meet Father Christmas himself!

Thomas fans will be able to enjoy a host of festive entertainment in Thomas Land, with live shows from the Fat Controller and his cheeky sidekicks, Rusty and Dusty, as well as the chance to meet and greet the playful characters after each show.

Also new this year is a 4D show, A Christmas Wish. The 20-minute show will run every 30 minutes throughout the day, giving guests the chance to join Father Christmas and his comedy sidekick, Elf Tinsel, as they embark on a journey to find the true meaning of Christmas.

The interactive show is full of magic, songs and jokes for the whole family to enjoy, and entry is included with your park ticket

To top off the festivities, families can gather round the stunning 35ft musical Christmas tree in the park for half-hourly shows, enjoy guaranteed snowfall in Thomas Land, and end their day with a sing-a-long and spectacular firework show by the lake with Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and the elves.

Tickets for Magical Christmas are on sale now at draytonmanor.co.uk/magical-christmas

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year here at the park, and this year we’re even more determined to make it one to remember.

“We’re delighted to announce that Magical Christmas is back, bigger and better than ever before, with all of our festive family favourites and some exciting new editions for 2021.