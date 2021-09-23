Carol Decker and T'pau will be in Tamworth

The South, T’Pau and The Christians will be bringing the musical vibe of the 80s to the modern day through song, dance and entertainment at at Tamworth Assembly Rooms.

Party balloons were out for The South as the group, which contains nine members, recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and 30 years since the release of the smash hit Song For Whoever.

Fans will once again get to hear the band, made up of former artists from The Beautiful South such as singer Alison Wheeler and saxophonist Gaz Birtles – and jam to their timeless bops like the number one single A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes.

They will be at the Tamworth Assembly Rooms on Friday, November 12.

Doors will open at 6.30pm and the show will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25.

T’Pau will be in the building on Saturday, November 13.

Bursting onto the scene in 1987, the group quickly made a name for themselves with their song Heart and Soul reaching number four in the UK and US charts.

The ASCAP award winners’ number one smash hit in the dance charts, China In Your Hand, appeared on more than 200 compilations, was the longest serving number one of the year and became a focal part of the fabric of the 80s.

The Assembly Rooms will open its doors to customers from 6.30pm with their performance beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are available for £24.

The month of live music continues as The Christians head to the Assembly Rooms at the end of November.

The group tasted huge success in the late 80s and early 90s in the UK and across Europe – and became known for their soulful yet social songs such as Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest of the World, Father and more.

Still fronted by lead singer Garry Christian, the group is enjoying a revival in the music industry touring Europe and embarking on a mega UK tour playing their favourites as well as a few from their latest albums.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “Tamworth Assembly Rooms has been putting on some fantastic shows since the lockdown ended and we’re really excited about bringing three of the biggest bands of the 1980s to Tamworth to perform in front of our audiences.

“It’s an opportunity for people of all ages to go back in time and get a glimpse of what the music scene was like in the 80s, have fun and enjoy themselves under the bright lights of our beautiful venue.”