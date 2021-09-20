Tamworth will host a James Bond performance

For one night only, the internationally acclaimed band will be live at Tamworth Assembly Rooms joined by special guest vocalists, to celebrate the music of the world's most iconic movie franchise, James Bond.

The band will be joined by guests Emer McParland and Iain MaKenzie on Friday, October 8 and the audience will be entertained with a host of Bond themes.

The concert features classic numbers including Diamonds are Forever, Thunderball, We Have All The Time In The World, View to a Kill, Goldfinger and John Barry's iconic James Bond theme; alongside a selection of more contemporary numbers from the James Bond library.

Adey Ramsel, Tamworth Assembly Rooms Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “The BBC Big Band are world-class musicians, making this a truly unique evening of the best iconic musical entertainment.

“We are delighted they are able to perform in our amazing theatre and know that audiences will not be disappointed.

“With the release of the new Bond film - “No Time To Die”, on the same date as this show in the US, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the 007 music soundtracks, ready for the film action later this year in the UK.”