World class firework displays returning to Wolverhampton

The Wolverhampton Racecourse fireworks in 2019. Photo: Wolverhampton Council.

The event will take place on November 6 at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Gorsebrook Road, alongside a funfair and food stalls.

However, there will be no bonfire this year so there is more space to accommodate people safely as Covid-19 infection levels are still high.

Wolverhampton councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member with responsibility for events, said: “The people of Wolverhampton can look forward to two world-class firework displays on November 6. Working with one of the UK’s leading and award-winning firework companies, these will be something really special.

“It promises to be a fantastic night out, we will be so pleased to welcome people back to this annual event which sadly had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“Wolverhampton is an events city, we are bringing back live entertainment for people to enjoy and discounted advance tickets are on sale now.

“As ever, I would urge people to attend a professionally arranged fireworks displays like this one at the racecourse rather than attempting to light fireworks at home which can be dangerous and cause injuries.”

The displays will once again be staged by the award-winning Komodo Fireworks who are two-time British musical firework champions and four-time winners of the UK fireworks championships.

The racecourse will once again be offering a limited number of its popular ‘stay warm’ packages, where people can enjoy the fireworks from the comfort of a shared hospitality box with their own dedicated bar and toilet facilities, which is £21.50 a ticket.

Gates will open at 5pm, with displays at 6:30 pm and 8pm.

Discounted advance tickets are now on sale at £6 for adults and £4 for children aged four to fifteen. Admission will be free for children under three.