The Sutton Coldfield group heading back to the stage

The Trinity Players are ready to perform in Stepping Out

Trinity Players will be performing the tap-dancing comedy "Stepping Out" at Streetly Community Centre on September 17, 18 and 21-25.

The play follows 10 members of an amateur tap class as they try to improve their dance skills week on week, with varying success.

Arts Director Jennifer Holyhead said: "We actually auditioned cast members for the show back in March 2020, just a few days before the first lockdown.

"At that stage we thought theatre would be closed for just a couple of weeks and we would be back into rehearsal in time to stage the show last summer. We moved our rehearsals to zoom.

"Obviously things did not quite go to plan and we made the decision to postpone by 12 months.

"Tap routines were posted online for people to start learning in their kitchens.

"Fast forward to May 2021 as restrictions started to allow more people to meet. We began rehearsing outdoors in Sutton park, tap dancing to an audience of gnats and crows!

"We are now all really enjoying being able to work together in rehearsal again and cannot wait to be back in front of an audience.

"Some of the cast have never tap-danced before or taken a lead role in a play before, but everyone is giving 100% to bring the shoe to the stage after so long."