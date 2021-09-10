Tamworth Assembly Rooms

CAMRA return to host the Tamworth Beer Festival at the town's Assembly Rooms for the first time since the theatre’s renovation.

Each year CAMRA (campaign for real ale) celebrate local ales from micro-breweries, by providing a festival, giving customers a chance to sample different ales, ciders and perries, plus a Gin Bar from 7pm each night.

This year will feature more than 75 real ales including festival specials and new beers.

Hot and cold food will be available to purchase on site, plus soft drinks for the drivers.

Supervised children are also welcome until 5pm and, on Friday evening, there will be live music from The Tame Delta Blues Band who will entertain customers with laid back jazz, rock and roll and harmonica-led Chicago Blues.

The Tamworth Beer Festival

Saturday evening get ready to tap your feet to Paul Mills – singer and guitarist with a never-ending repertoire of favourite tunes through the decades from the 60s.

The event will take place from Thursday, September 16 till Saturday, September 18, 11am-11pm each day.

Admission price is £3 except on Friday between 5pm - 11pm when admission is £4.

Admission to CAMRA members is £1 throughout the festival.

Festival organiser Ian Eason said: “It’s great to be back at the Tamworth Assembly Rooms, where it all started back in 1994.