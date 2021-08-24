Park ready to welcome back families with fun days

A popular town centre park is set to open up with a number of family-friendly events.

Victoria Park in Stafford

Victoria Park in Stafford is set to mark the August bank holiday weekend and other important dates with a mixture of music, activities, history and culture.

The park was reopened late last year following a National Lottery Heritage-funded £2.5 million restoration, but Covid restrictions unfortunately prevented a traditional ‘official opening’ ceremony.

Now, Stafford Borough Council and the team behind the park’s Albert’s café have organised a range of family fun events over the next couple of months.

The programme begins with live singing and dancing from classic films on Friday, August 27, then a day of celebration for the 110th anniversary of the Bowling Green on Saturday, September 11.

Finally, the Heritage Open Day on Sunday, September 19 will include a Great British Food Festival, Edwardian Afternoon Teas, a history exhibition, and children’s activities.

Timings and a list of activities by day can be found on the borough council’s events calendar at staffordbc.gov.uk with updates from the park’s Facebook page.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure, said it was wonderful to see the park full of life and was looking forward to a feast of entertainment.

She said: "It has been great to see how much has been going on in the park following the wonderful restoration.

"There are so many people enjoying the surroundings, watching bowling, or listening to music from the bandstand.

"And this list of activities over the next few weeks is even more reason to come and appreciate what a magnificent park we have in the heart of our county town.

"I am looking forward to it and am grateful to our team and the café for joining forces to ensure they will be great days out for residents, families and visitors."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

