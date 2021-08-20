Science meets religion as Lichfield Cathedral hosts stunning light show

SCIENCE at Lichfield Cathedral

The cathedral is presenting the world premiere of The Great Exhibition: SCIENCE from Thursday, August 19, until Monday, August 30.

The cathedral has been filled with light and sound in the return of the popular The Great Exhibition which for the last five years has attracted and entertained tens of thousands of visitors.

This year, Lichfield has been bathed in giant moving light and sound projections covering every inch of the building, in a family-friendly exploration of the world of science – and the ways in which it has shaped the past as well as how it will influence the future.

SCIENCE at Lichfield Cathedral

SCIENCE at Lichfield Cathedral

SCIENCE at Lichfield Cathedral

Ahead of the exhibition, the Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dober, said: “The creation of the vaccines which are bringing us through the pandemic have shown us once again the vital role that science plays in our lives.

“The Great Exhibition is a fun and engaging and awe-inspiring celebration of all that science has achieved throughout history.

“We are all in need of something to lift up our eyes and to remind us of how truly amazing the world around us can be. Come and enjoy!”

The exhibition is the creation of the award-winning collaboration of artists Luxmuralis, whose light shows have for the last five years attracted a quarter of a million visitors around the UK and whose work has featured at Chatsworth House, Westminster Abbey and the Cathedral of St Paul’s in Minnesota USA.

Lichfield Cathedral’s artist-in-residence, Peter Walker, added: “The Great Exhibition is about seeing things in new ways on a vast scale.

“We create these events with the aim of encouraging people to see the world differently.

“Spending time in the cathedral, immersed fully in sound and light, we hope people will be encouraged to engage with key moments in the history of science, seeing our world with a whole new perspective.”