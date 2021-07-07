Dance group delight as Wednesbury carnival is given green light

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 01/07/21 .Members of Kickstarts Dance Group, Wednesbury, look forward to performing at Wednesbury Carnival on 10th July..

The Kickstarts Dance group will perform at Wednesbury Carnival, in Brunswick Park, on July 10 with the event starting at 12.45pm.

It comes after The Rotary Club of Wednesbury were given permission by Sandwell Council to stage the event amid the virus restrictions.

Kallianne Titley, who established Kickstarts Dance CIC in Wednesbury, said: "In total we've got 170 members and we've got about 80 in the carnival performing – it would've been all of them but Covid isn't our friend.

"We're all literally on lockdown ourselves at the moment – so nobody will have to self-isolate – but they really can't wait, they're absolutely buzzing for it.

"We've got different groups performing – cheerleading, baby cheerleading, dance, and we go through all their ages, so the youngest is 20 months old and the oldest is 19 so there's a really big mix. I'm excited to see them dancing on the stage, especially after all the stress of getting it together."

Miss Titley said the group were going to performing something which they had "never done before" which she was excited to see – as she said the dance group members had worked extremely hard after restrictions delayed their practise.

The carnival is expected to be the first event of its kind to be held in the borough since the partial easing of lockdown rules, organisers say.

Charity, voluntary and youth groups will be participating by manning numerous stalls whilst Pat Collins Fair will be providing rides for all ages.