Film fans head to drive-in movie at Himley Hall

Chitty Citty Bang Bang at the Drive In Movie, at Himley Hall. Naomi and Keith Cooper from Dudley Wood Chitty Citty Bang Bang at the Drive In Movie, at Himley Hall James and Alison from Wombourne with children Evie, six, and Jaxton, five Chitty Citty Bang Bang at the Drive In Movie, at Himley Hall Molly Roberts 11, Laila Richards, five, Oscar Roberts 10 from Brierley Hill Molly Roberts 11, Laila Richards, five, Oscar Roberts 10 from Brierley Hill Charlotte Yates 13, Libby Yates 10 and Alexis and Clair Yates from Clent Chitty Citty Bang Bang at the Drive In Movie, at Himley Hall Chitty Citty Bang Bang at the Drive In Movie, at Himley Hall Ben White, Hannah Parkes and Domonic Atkiss from Rowley

A total of 11 movies were shown over four themed-days between Thursday and Sunday.

Families enjoyed children's films on Thursday, with Trolls: World Tour with special appearances by stars Poppy and Branch. Paddington was next with the bear himself making an appearance at the showing. And Thursday’s screenings concluded with family favourite Mamma Mia.

On Friday it was chick flicks favourites day with Dirty Dancing followed by Pretty Woman.

Saturday morning started with the animated film, Cars, followed by the all-time classic Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang. Mini Club enthusiasts visited the site and watched during the afternoon with screenings of the two versions of the Italian Job, first the 2003 remake starring Mark Wahlberg and then the 1969 class starring Michael Caine.

And it concluded with military day on Sunday, with The Great Escape and Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse.

The films were all shown on a massive 100 square metre screen, and viewers tuned their car radio in to hear the audio from the film.