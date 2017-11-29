Menu

Festive event at Gornal pub

A pub's Christmas lights and cider festival is supporting Dudley's White House Cancer Support charity.

The Jolly Crispin

The Jolly Crispin in Clarence Street, Upper Gornal, is staging the event on Friday from 7pm with the switching on of its festive display.

Black Country Brass will be performing festive music and faggots and grey paes, mulled wine and cider will also be on sale.

Fownes Brewing Company, based at the rear of the pub, is also holding a pop-up bar on Friday and Saturday with four winter ales on sale.

The pub also has a choir day with the Gentlemen Songsters on Sunday, December 10, from 2pm to 4pm.

