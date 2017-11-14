St Mark's Church preparing to host Christmas fair

St Mark's Church, in Pensnett, Dudley, will be hosting is annual festive event on November 25.

The fair will be opened at 12pm by the Mayor and Mayoress of Dudley Councillor Dave Tyler and his wife Barbara.

Visitors will be able to have pictures with the reindeers brought to the church, off Vicarage Road.

There will also be stalls, a tombola, pick a straw game, plant sale, Christmas gifts and toy stall, cakes and refreshments.