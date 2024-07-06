Day of singing and canal story-telling at Black Country locks – here's what to expect
People are invited to a song and story-telling day all about the Dudley Canal network as part of a new £30,000 lottery funded arts and heritage programme.
Plus
By Lauren Hill
Published
Warblin' Jake's Story Exchange performer Jake Oldershaw will be serving up entertainment and free refreshments at Delph stables to residents who come along to share their thoughts, memories and stories about the Brierley Hill cut.
The event will take place on Thursday from noon until 4pm and is free entry.