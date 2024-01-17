Britain's Got Talent star Amy Lou joins enchanting cast of Black Country pantomime

The Mary Stevens Hospice is inviting all fairytale lovers to enjoy a February half-term pantomime in aid of the hospice.

The performance will see Tipton's own Britain's Got Talent star Amy Lou Smith take on the role of the Fairy Godmother and Coronation Street's Bruce Jones (Les Battersby) play Baron Hardup, as Cinderella battles evil to fight for her right to party.

Also appearing in the pantomime will be Wally Wombat as the Ugliest Stepsister, local pantomime regular Will Phipps as Buttons and Ella Fisher as Cinderella herself.

Performances run from February 6 to February 14, with tickets going on sale for 12.50 per child and £20 per adult.

More information on how to get tickets can find more information on the Borough Halls website boroughhalls.co.uk/msh-cinderella.html.