Bingo with a difference at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

By Paul Jenkins

A Bostin' Bingo Bash is coming to Brierley Hill Civic Hall on Friday where participants will be able to laugh, dance and celebrate all night long.

The high energy evening will be hosted by the 'King of the Callers' who will fill the evening with hilarious commentary and entertaining banter.

As well as the game itself, which features deliberately rubbish prizes, there will be singalong anthems with a resident DJ and stunning big screen graphics and entertainment all round.

Tickets for the Bostin Bingo event are £14 on the door including entrance and game play.

For details of all events at Brierley Hill Civic Hall go to bhillcivic.co.uk/whats-on

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

