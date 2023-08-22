Silver surfers class act at VIP festival for senior rock fans

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 19/08/2023 VIP fest ( very important pensioners) at Baggeridge county park, Dudley. Pictured, Bill Chater with his Gornal fans..

The VIP Fest (Very Important Pensioners) took place at Baggeridge Country Park in Gospel End near Sedgley on Saturday featuring music from the 1950s and 1960s with performers Shadows tribute band Out of the Shadows and Billy Chater from Gornal.

Activities included bingo and hog roast.

Organiser Kev Taylor, of Dangerous Sheep Events, set up the simple shows to cater for senior citizens who may not have full internet services and may find it difficult to access information about entertainment events.

"We held a similar vent at Halfpenny airfield last year and along with this year's event we're been testing the market. It's been great coming to Baggeridge Park. The pensioners kept us on our toes. They loved the music.

"We really do it for the social element and we're looking to repeat it in future.

"We've discovered that some of the people are really into the 50s and 60s rock and roll while the under 55s grew up in the 1970s and are more into that rock music sound."

