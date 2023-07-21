Meeting to decide on winter ales event's future

The real ale event is staged in Dudley Town Hall

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of Camra hopes to be able to stage the popular real ale event in Dudley Town Hall from November 23 to 25.

Branch members, who wish to help, are being urged to attend the next meeting on Monday, July 24 at 7pm at the Bird in Hand, John Street, Wordsley.

Ideas on how the festival can be run this year will be welcomed. Members willing to help with the organisation or take on roles on the branch committee are also asked to contact chair@dudley.camra.org.uk