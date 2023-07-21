Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Meeting to decide on winter ales event's future

By John CorserDudleyDudley entertainmentPublished:

Members of the Campaign for Real Ale are being invited to a meeting where the future of the Dudley Winter Ales Fayre will be confirmed.

The real ale event is staged in Dudley Town Hall
The real ale event is staged in Dudley Town Hall

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of Camra hopes to be able to stage the popular real ale event in Dudley Town Hall from November 23 to 25.

Branch members, who wish to help, are being urged to attend the next meeting on Monday, July 24 at 7pm at the Bird in Hand, John Street, Wordsley.

Ideas on how the festival can be run this year will be welcomed. Members willing to help with the organisation or take on roles on the branch committee are also asked to contact chair@dudley.camra.org.uk

The committee will also be presenting the branch pub of the year award to the Bird in Hand on the night.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Wordsley
Kingswinford
Sedgley
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News