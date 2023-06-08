Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gentlemen are ready for Black Country Showcase variety night at Brierley Hill

By Deborah HardimanDudley entertainmentPublished:

Britain's Got Talent finalist Eva Abley will be in the line up at the Black Country Showcase due to be staged at Brierley Hill Civic Hall.

Members of Gentlemen Songsters with Natalie Baggott and Tina Boothroyd get set for the Black Country Showcase at Brierley Hill Civic Hall
Members of Gentlemen Songsters with Natalie Baggott and Tina Boothroyd get set for the Black Country Showcase at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

The annual variety show will be on June 22 and will also feature male voice choir The Gentlemen Songsters, Celine Dion act that Alexandra Darby, Miss-Ellaneous Duo, Chris Passey, String of Roses, and Tipton Community Choir.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalist Eva Abley , of Cannock will perform at the Black Country Showcase

Eva, aged 16, from Cannock, has cerebral palsy and performed a roaring stand-up comedy routine in the ITV talent show’s live finals last year.

Tickets are on sale for the entertainment night at the Bank Street site which will open at 7pm. There will be a bar and tickets priced at £15 each are on sale at website gentlemenssongsters.com/event/bcs or phone the organisers on 07703 308463.

Proceeds from this year's show will go to men's health charity Prostrate Cancer UK and disability group Access in Dudley.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News