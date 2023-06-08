Gentlemen are ready for Black Country Showcase variety night at Brierley Hill

Members of Gentlemen Songsters with Natalie Baggott and Tina Boothroyd get set for the Black Country Showcase at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

The annual variety show will be on June 22 and will also feature male voice choir The Gentlemen Songsters, Celine Dion act that Alexandra Darby, Miss-Ellaneous Duo, Chris Passey, String of Roses, and Tipton Community Choir.

Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalist Eva Abley , of Cannock will perform at the Black Country Showcase

Eva, aged 16, from Cannock, has cerebral palsy and performed a roaring stand-up comedy routine in the ITV talent show’s live finals last year.

Tickets are on sale for the entertainment night at the Bank Street site which will open at 7pm. There will be a bar and tickets priced at £15 each are on sale at website gentlemenssongsters.com/event/bcs or phone the organisers on 07703 308463.