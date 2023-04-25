Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden to join forces with jazz musician for Stourbridge show

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden

Tom Seals Presents Amy Dowden will take place at Stourbridge Town Hall on July 21, with tickets now on sale.

It will see the professional dancer picking her favourite songs to be performed by pianist and vocalist Seals and his backing band, with plenty of other surprises for fans.

Dowden has been a professional on the hit BBC show since 2018, and also runs a dance school in the Black Country.

Seals has a popular show on Sky which runs on a similar concept, with guests including Matt Lucas, Russell Watson and Anton du Beke.

He has also taken the show onto the stage, with guests including James Acaster and Noddy Holder.

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said: "This unique show will see two leading lights in their fields whose stars are very much in the ascendancy come together and join forces.

"The result will be unmissable – great music, brilliant dancing and plenty of other surprises.

"If you love Amy or Tom, or both, then make sure you get tickets quickly before they run out."