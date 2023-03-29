Under 5s day is back this summer at Himley Hall

Children will be able to meet Cody and JJ from CoComelon at the event.

The Under 5s Day has been a well-attended event at Himley Hall every year and is returning to the venue on Friday, June 23.

Children will be able to meet JJ and Cody from CoComelon when they make personal appearances throughout the day.

The event, run in association with Del Bosque, is jam-packed with entertainment specifically designed for children under 5 years old and will run from 10am to 3pm.

Activities will include a small petting zoo, the Air Ambulance helipod, Dudley Zoo Pop Up, Punch and Judy shows, Lego for younger children, a funfair, sandpit and interactive singing and dancing on the main stage.

Free taster sessions will also be available from Little Kickers Football, Splish and Splosh Messy Play, Junior Einsteins, Messy Monkeys, Pop-up Play Village, Tumble Tots, NN Dance, the council’s road safety team and more.

There will be a range of stalls and refreshments to enjoy on the day.

Balvinder Heran, deputy chief executive at Dudley Council, said: "Under 5s Day is always a very well-attended event at Himley Hall in the summer and there will be plenty for our younger visitors to enjoy this year.

"We’re delighted to announce our special guests JJ and Cody from CoComelon, who I’m sure will be extremely popular."

Family tickets are available online for £18, covering two adults and two children, while standard tickets for adults and juniors are £6 when booked in advance.

Online tickets for toddlers aged 6-18 months are priced at £4.50.

For the first time, an upgraded woodland adventurer junior ticket is available, which includes junior admission and a bespoke Himley Hall gift bag worth over £10.

Full details are available at himleyhallandpark.co.uk/under5s