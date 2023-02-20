New retro arcade bringing back nostalgic memories at Merry Hill shopping centre

Sisters Eva and Poppy Davies from Kingswinford enjoy the dancing game

Merry Hill shopping centre is celebrating the upcoming release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a one-of-a-kind retro inspired pop-up event – Arcade Alley.

It launched on Monday and will be open all this week between 11am-6pm in the centre event space on the lower mall, opposite M&S and Mango.

Visitors can test their arcade gaming skills, challenge friends to a match of air hockey and capture the fun in the giant-sized Game Boy selfie zone.

Tracie Newman and daughter Keira, aged 13, on the air hockey game

The free-to-attend experience has a host of classic entertainment, including Sega Rally duo racing game and a range of legendary arcade machines including Pacman, Street Fighter and Super Mario Bros.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We’re helping our visitors level-up their Merry Hill visit over February half-term, and this is something the entire family can enjoy.

“The Super Mario Bros. inspired pop-up experience, Arcade Alley, will transport the original arcade generation back to their 1980's childhood and it will test the skills of the new generation of gamers too."

The shopping centre in Brierley Hill is also running a competition to coincide with the arrival of Arcade Alley.

Ben Stevens, aged 11, from Wordsley

Gaming fans will be in with a chance of winning their very own full sized arcade game machine, a £100 Merry Hill Gift Card, as well as a family ticket bundle to see the brand-new Super Mario Bros film at the Odeon.

To enter, visitors must submit a photo taken at the selfie mirror, inside the event space, or the Game Boy photo station, near Mango, via direct message or by tagging the official Merry Hill social media channels.

Entrants also need to be following either Merry Hill’s Facebook or Instagram for their submission to be counted.

The competition will run until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Jonathan added: "There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs, from your very own arcade game machine to a VIP screening experience at Merry Hill.

"We look forward to seeing which player takes first place.”

While the event is free to attend, visitors are advised to book their place in advance.

Walk-ups will also be accepted if space is available on the day and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.