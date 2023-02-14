Notification Settings

Early bird tickets go on sale for Black Country Musicom Festival

By Lisa O'Brien

Top tribute acts and disc-spinning DJs will lead a weekend of fun in the sun at Himley Hall this summer.

DJs at the event include Stuart Ojelay

Early bird tickets are now on sale for this year’s Black Country Musicom Festival.

The popular event will take place on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

On Saturday there will be dance anthems and club classics from 3pm to 10pm, with DJs including Stuart Ojelay putting on an evening of house music as the sun sets over Himley lake.

On Sunday, Black Country Musicom will see a host of fantastic tribute acts perform on the main stage from noon to 8pm.

Tributes to Madonna and Coldplay have already been confirmed, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

There will also be a comedy tent, fun fair and sandpit for the children, as well as food and drink stalls, street entertainment and performances from local bands and musicians.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, Dudley Council's cabinet member for commercialisation and human resources, said: "We’re delighted to be launching this year’s Black Country Musicom event on Valentine’s Day.

"Tickets to a great weekend of fun in the sun could be a perfect present for your loved one.

"It is always a fantastic event, and this year will be no exception with more exciting announcements on the line-up to follow in the coming weeks.

"Get your tickets now to secure them for the best price while our early bird offer is on."

To book tickets, go to seetickets.com/tour/black-country-weekender

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

