In pictures: Classic car fans celebrate latest meet with cars worth millions of pounds

Bob Lee from Highley in his 1931 Rolls Royce

REVS classic car meet takes place at St Mary's Church in Enville, between Stourbridge and Bridgnorth, on the second weekend of every month.

The meet is just as much about community spirit and helping each other as it is about the cars, though.

A visitor views an Ariel kit car

Organiser Nick Other said: "I did a fresh expression course many years ago, about creating a community, and that was where it started.

"But the fact we use a church car park is a pure coincidence.

"We are run by people of faith, but it is not about that, we meet up and create that community, and everybody is welcome.

"Our latest meet was really good, we have been going since October 2018."

Some real stand-out vehicles do show up for the Saturday meets, with Nick estimating the total of those in attendance hitting the millions.

Imogen Parr, aged seven, and sister Alice, aged three, from Wombourne, in a 1909 Cadillac

"They are a fabulous group of people, we only meet for two hours, but we support each other a lot.

"Some are in a bad place, and we all support each other, both generally and with the cars.

"The cars are unbelievable, the oldest car there was a 1909 Cadillac, I dread to think what it would be valued at.

"There was an early 1900s Rolls Royce too which turned up for the first time.