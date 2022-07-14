Living museum boss stirred by feelings of region's happiness

Andrew Lovett. Photo: BCLM

Chief executive of the Black Country Living Museum, Andrew Lovett said staff and volunteers at the popular attraction which is famous for its its Victorian town, steam engines and fish and chips, loved being a part of the happiness the region engenders.

Exhibits at the 26-acre outdoor museum include a full-size replica of the Newcomen Engine, a coal mine, fairground, and restored buildings and a vintage cinema.

And while the attraction, in Tipton Road, Dudley, is welcoming visitors through the gates as usual today, there is no celebration event marking the day. However, on Saturday(16) there will be series of academic talks organised by the Black Country Society in partnership with Birmingham University and History West Midlands exploring the importance of the region.

Black Country Living Museum, chief executive Andrew Lovett said: “The greatness of a place is perfectly measured by the depth of shared pride its community has.

"Although an annual celebration, the feelings stirred by Black Country Day are there for all to see every day of the year. At the museum we love being part of the happiness felt.”

Black Country Day is marked on July 14 .

On Saturday speakers at the A Day of Black Country History event will include Dr Simon Briercliffe, Pat Talbot, Keith Robinson, Dr Anna Muggeridge, Carol King and Nadia Awal, of the museum. Themes include post-war prosperity, football heroes, the contribution of female politicians and living history perspectives.

It will also feature heritage groups which will also share details of their projects.

At the site work is continuing to build a brand new visitor welcome centre as well as the rebuilding of Wolverhampton's former Elephant & Castle pub at the attraction.

Former West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson campaigned in 2013 for a Black Country Day to be marked annually after the Department of Communities and Local Government raised a specially-designed flag on the anniversary of the invention of the Newcomen steam engine installed near Dudley castle in 1712.