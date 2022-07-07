Weather man Des among Black Country Multicultural Day acts

Black Country Multicultural Day team

The event is being held, in Market Place, Dudley, on July 16 to show how diverse the population has become in recent decades with a significant rise of different ethnic groups who have moved into the borough.

Performers include tribute act The Rat Pack featuring Mr Coleman, of ITV Central News, dance workshops, stilt walkers, Indian, Caribbean and Polish food, informations stalls, Top Church Choir, Romanian Dancers, Creheart Community Group, Poppies Birmingham, Jessons School Choir, Darcelle Wright Harvey and Bhangra Smashup.

Guests will include include Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, and other civic dignitaries.

The programme includes a Bhangra dance workshop in Churchill Shopping Centre from 12.30pm 3.30pm where the public can learn to dance some Bhangra dance, plus Dudley's Hindu Cultural Association will perform classic Indian dance. While Cradley Heath's Back 2 Basics will provide face painting.

This will be the second anniversary of the show which was launched as part of last year's Black Country Day.

Dudley resident Frankie Prazer, set up the 2021 event after spotting that there was a lack of events celebrating diversity in the town.

"This event will kindle civic pride and confidence and has the potential to improve the economic, environmental and social well-being of borough residents. I would like to demonstrate how the Black Country's vibrant colourful past - present and future and with the different backgrounds that have settled over the years have made the area as vibrant as it is today," Mr Prazer says.

Event sponsors including the GMB Union, Unison, New Path of Life, The National Lottery and Arts Council England.