Music of tenor star Mario Lanza returning to Black Country venue

Tara Marisa Kelsey with Simone Francesco Liconti

The tribute show Loveliest Night of the Year will again feature performances by touring Italian singer Simone Francesco Licont at Dormston Mill Theatre, in Mill Bank, Sedgley, on August 25 at 7.30pm.

He will be joined on stage by Telford's mezzo soprano Tara Marisa Kelsey, who has links to Sedgley.

Ms Kelsey says: "There are so many people in the Midlands that are great fans remember and love Mario's music, a lot of these dear folk are of an older generation that grew up fell in love listening to the music of Mario.

"To have an Italian opera singer fly over from Italy is rather a sensation in itself . We have an exciting new programme waiting for everyone."

Lanza was renowned in the 1940s and 1950 for possessing among the greatest ever tenor voices.

Last year Licont performed at the popular Be My Love concert in tribute to the late star.