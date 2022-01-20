Dudley Zoo announces its most adopted animal of 2021

Flo has been named Dudley Zoo's most adopted animal of 2021

Hundreds of personalised adoption packs were purchased over the festive season, but the Linne’s two-toed sloth has been crowned the most adopted animal of the year.

Marketing manager Andrea Hales, said: “Once again our sloths have shown to be our most popular animals and we posted out more Christmas gift adoptions for Flo than any other animal on site.

"She even overtook Reggie, our male sloth, who has topped the chart for the last few years!”

Other popular individuals included bull giraffe, Kubwa; Gawa the red panda; and Becca the Six-banded Armadillo.

And one of the zoo’s newest arrival’s, Djimat, the male Bornean orangutan, also received his first adopters too.

Adoption packs have helped raise thousands of pounds for the zoo’s conservation work, and adopters receive a personalised certificate, animal photo, zoo admission ticket, and a gift card.