Brierley Hill theatre company prepares to celebrate 40 years of panto

By Eleanor Lawson

A musical theatre company in the Black Country is preparing to celebrate 40 years of pantomime – oh yes it is!

Members of Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company get set for their production of Aladdin

This year marks Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company's 40th year of bringing panto magic to audiences, following a break from performing in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

The company is getting ready to perform Aladdin from January 22-29 at Brierley Hill Civic Hall.

Chairman Chris Psaras, who is also taking on the role of Dame Widow Twankee, said: “It has been a difficult time for us as a company, being unable to perform and with restrictions having impacted on our rehearsal time.

"However, we are coming back with a fantastic show and the whole cast and company have worked incredibly hard to present what will be a really high quality performance”.

Aladdin features popular feel-good songs, including hits from ABBA, McFly, The Greatest Showman and Shrek.

The production also features the group's very own children’s entertainer, Krazy Krys with his Groovy UV Friends.

Tickets are available from bhillcivic.co.uk.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

