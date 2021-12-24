Black Country man's marriage proposal at panto ensures a showstopping finale

The proposal was incorporated into the performance

Well, Lee Walker from Coseley chose the latter, popping the big question at Gandeys Circus of Aladdin panto show at Merry Hill.

Weeks of secretive planning went into the reveal, with Lee enlisting the help of a friend to claim he had 'double booked tickets' to help keep the plan secret from his partner Fern Eglington.

Throughout the evening Lee was continuously picked on by the comedy team of the award-winning Popolinos Clowns.

The show's big finale was the cue for Lee to propose to Fern, his partner of three years, with his two sons, Riley and Ethan, in front of the cast and crowd, and she said yes.

Lee said: "It was absolutely amazing, I cant thank the team enough, everything went to plan.

"I have been planning it for that last five weeks, to sort where we will sit, and when we would go up.

"They picked on us all night and soaked me and my son.

"It was an excuse to get out the house with my family and I wanted to let everyone know how much I love my partner.

"With everything that is going on in the world, I hope it spreads a bit of joy.

"We go to the circus every year, so that was the inspiration behind it.

"I am so happy, I was struggling three years ago and Fern has made me who I am today.

"She is an amazing person, an amazing parent and I can't thank her enough. We are so happy."

The master plan worked a treat, with Fern blissfully unaware throughout the show.

She said: "I had no idea throughout the day.

"I only knew something was going on when they invited all of us onto the stage.

"I was like 'okay, something is going on here'.

"I am over the moon and looking forward to becoming a Walker."

The show sees Gandeys take viewers on a journey of the much-loved tale of Aladdin, featuring songs, dance and circus acts.

Binky Beaumont, tour director said: "Lee rang us up, he is a regular and had the idea after the Halloween show.

"He messaged us in November to see if we could help and it snowballed from there.

"We arranged for all the cast and everyone to play the bridal march and for two members of the cast to escort the family to the stage.

"We have been coming to the Midlands for many years and are very happy to have played a part in this special moment."

The 'Circus of Aladdin' show will run until January 3 at Merry Hill, with tickets costing £9.99.