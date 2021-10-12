Learn about science-fiction during half-term events at Black Country Living Museum

The underground explorer is one of the many characters visitors can meet during half-term

The Black Country Living Museum's Adventures in Sci-Fi events run between Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 31, between 10am and 4pm.

Guests will meet and learn about a host of characters along the way including the Botanist, Jane Webb and the street astronomer.

A spokesman for the museum said: "Meet the Botanist as he shows the dangers of meddling in science and see The Day Of The Triffids’ deadly and monstrous Triffid plant. Dig for pre-historic dinosaurs and hunt for fossils in a mock setting of the classic novel, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth.

"Learn about Jane Webb, the author of The Mummy and the historic interest in Ancient Egyptians, along with her later interests in steam technology, see the steam power in action.

"Chat about space travel from The Earth To The Moon with the street astronomer and ponder over astronomical events. Take a lesson in constellations at the Edwardian school.

"Watch an old-time short movie The Trip To The Moon in the 1920s Limelight Cinema and hear about electrical science and the story of Frankenstein in the industrial setting by the boat dock."