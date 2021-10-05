Winter ales fayre returning

Karl Denning, centre, and branch members display the festival poster

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale will be holding the winter beer festival in Dudley Town Hall for the 20th time from November 25 to 27.

Organiser Karl Denning said: "After needing to cancel last year's event to comply with Covid-19 Regulations the decision has been taken to go ahead with this year's festival after the easing of regulations by central government."

There will be additional safeguards in place at the volunteer-run festival.

"We have made changes to the layout of the hall, introduced contactless payment, increased sessions and for the first time have online tickets which can be brought via our website www.dudley.camra.org.uk besides at the door.

"There will be over 60 real ales, real cider, a key keg bar and a few different cocktails besides a fridge full of German beers," said Mr Denning.

There will be food on all three days and live entertainment on Friday and Saturday.

"After the last 18 months or so The Black Country and Dudley really needs a beer festival to remember what life was like before Covid hit. What you can be guarantee is a big Black Country welcome, good real ale from the like of Sarah Hughes, Kinver and Bathams to name but a few.

"We all are looking forward to seeing some regular attendees along with some new faces," added Mr Denning.

The festival glasses and posters feature winged horse Pegasus.

A well known sculpture of the flying horse from Greek mythology stands on a Dudley traffic island. The 15ft high bronze winged horse Pegasus was commissioned by Dudley Council from artist Andre Logan.

It stands on the Scotts Green roundabout at the start of the Dudley Southern Bypass.

The branch decided to mark the 20th anniversary of the unveiling of the sculpture, which features mirrored wings, at this year's event.

It is also called Peggy's 'Oss by some locals.