Jasper Carrott adds third date at Dudley Town Hall in November

Tickets are on sale now for the new show on Thursday, November 18.

It comes as there is just a handful of single tickets left for existing dates on Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20, at the St James’s Road venue.

Jasper said: "Dudley loves comedy and I love Dudley, it’s just like coming home."

Alex Jackson, booker for Dudley Borough Halls, added: "It's a real treat to be able to add a third Dudley Town Hall date with the legendary Jasper Carrott and his fantastic ‘Stand Up & Rock’ show.

"After a really tough 18 months for everyone, there's clearly a huge appetite out there for great live entertainment and we're more than happy to oblige."

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm.