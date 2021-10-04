Jasper Carrott adds third date at Dudley Town Hall in November

Legendary Brummie comic Jasper Carrott has added a third date at Dudley Town Hall for his Stand Up & Rock show next month.

Tickets are on sale now for the new show on Thursday, November 18.

It comes as there is just a handful of single tickets left for existing dates on Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20, at the St James’s Road venue.

Jasper said: "Dudley loves comedy and I love Dudley, it’s just like coming home."

Alex Jackson, booker for Dudley Borough Halls, added: "It's a real treat to be able to add a third Dudley Town Hall date with the legendary Jasper Carrott and his fantastic ‘Stand Up & Rock’ show.

"After a really tough 18 months for everyone, there's clearly a huge appetite out there for great live entertainment and we're more than happy to oblige."

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets for Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up & Rock are £28 each. To book tickets, call the box office on 01384 812812 or visit boroughhalls.co.uk.

