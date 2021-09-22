Marmite, the baby Emperor tamarin, born at Dudley Zoo and Castle

The youngster, who has been named Marmite, was born on July 23, to 11-year-old mum Rae and dad, Eddy, aged 10 years old.

Curator Richard Brown, said: “Keepers have yet to confirm its sex, but everyone is thrilled with Marmite’s progress over the last two months and it is already starting to take interest in solid foods.”

Native to the rainforests of South and Central America, Emperor tamarins are easily recognised by their long, white moustaches.

Following a birth, the males take over the care of their offspring and will carry them around and clean them, only passing them back to the females for feeding.

Visitors will be able to spot Marmite in the zoo’s indoor Small Primate House.