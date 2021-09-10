Black Country Musicom returns to Himley Hall this weekend

Musicom is returning to Himley Hall this weekend

The Black Country Musicom will bring people from all parts of the Black Country to Himley Hall and Park for a day which pays tribute to the culture of the region.

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for the event on Sunday, which organisers say will be a way to celebrate the Black Country following the cancellation of the Black Country Festival in July.

The first Musicom in 2019 attracted around 5,000 people to the grounds of the stately home, but the planned event in 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets are still available for the event, with the early bird price of £12 for adults and £6 for children available for advance purchase until Saturday, September 11, before increasing on the day of the event.

The event will feature top tribute acts to hit artists including UB40, Abba, Adele, Bruno Mars and The Killers on the main stage, supported by local singers and bands.

In the comedy tent, a selection of hand-picked stand-ups from the comedy circuit including stars from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights will perform alongside Black Country comedic talent.

There will be plenty of other attractions as well on the day, with a funfair, food and drink stalls and many other events.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, will make a speech on the main stage in tribute to NHS and frontline care staff, who have been honoured for their crucial role fighting coronavirus with the freedom of the borough.

A number are expected to attend on the day, having been offered specially discounted tickets for the event.

Councillor Millward said: "The Black Country Festival was effectively wiped out again this year due to the pandemic, but we were determined that people of the borough should still have their day to celebrate who they are and where they are from.

"I would urge people to get their early bird tickets now if they haven’t already – there really will be something for everyone and it promises to be a great family fun day out.