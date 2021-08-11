Line of Duty actor getting racers on their marks for the Black Country Road Run

Greg Piper(centre) appearing in Line of Duty

The annual event held in Halesowen will take place on September 12 and is organised by Halesowen and Rowley Regis Rotary Club.

It features a 10k race at 9.45am and a shorter family fun run at 11.30am.

The event which has been running for nine years has helped to raise more than £500,000 for charity with thousands or participants donning their running shoes.

This year it will be jointly opened by Mayor of Dudley Councillor Anne Millward and Halesowen’s Line of Duty star Greg Piper.

Proceeds from the day will be for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and Dudley Mind.

Greg Piper, 23, said: "I am really excited to be opening the Black Country Run in Halesowen. It’s an honour to be asked to be part of such a large local event in the town I grew up in.

"It sounds like it’s going to be a brilliant day with fun for all the family and it’ll be great to see all the community come together.

"This year’s 10k route starts and finishes in the town centre and takes in the surrounding roads. Entertainment will also be on in the town centre for runners and their families."

The charity race has been officially launched by Councillor Millward who said: "This is a fantastic event which raises thousands of pounds for charity every year.

"With a month to go, it gives people time to get training and have something to aim for and could really help with getting fit and losing weight.

"If people are looking to raise money for charity I have two very worthy causes I’m spending my year promoting, and the excellent work they do. If people can find the time to raise some much needed funding for them that would be brilliant.

"If you’re not a runner, just come down and enjoy a fantastic morning in Halesowen and cheer people on."

Rotarian Alan Bowler, event director, said: "This is our 10th year and we’re delighted to have our special guests the Mayor of Dudley and local celebrity and actor from BBC’s Line of Duty, Greg Piper both joining us to start the run.

"We’re also very grateful to our two main sponsors, The Big Pet Store & CSCM Ltd for their continued support and of course to all the other local businesses, organisations and volunteers that sponsor the event and help out on the day.

"Without their support we simply wouldn’t be able to put on the event and lots of worthy charities wouldn’t benefit from the fundraising efforts of the runners taking part.

"This year we’ve designed a special 2021 medal to recognise and commemorate the special work and efforts of all our key workers who have been outstanding throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As well as supporting the Mayor’s charities, runners can also download a sponsorship form from our website to donate money to their own chosen charities or donate to us directly at Halesowen & RR Rotary."