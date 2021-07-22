Players take to the parks

Players in the Park

Players in the Park is being presented by Wombourne Players on three dates in July and August

The group created the half hour mix of short scenes from well known plays and monologues from online workshops that were run to bridge the gap until life returns to normal.

The group has continued to meet weekly online since the pandemic began after it had to cancel rehearsals for a production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing that was originally panned for last year."

We've loved the chance to get back into rehearsals and are excited at facing the challenge of outdoor performances which we think is a first in the society's 70 year history.

"As well as entertaining the community with a free event we are looking to recruit new members to join us in September when we relaunch Much Ado About Nothing which we hope to perform in May 2022, Covid permitting," said committee member Sarah Aldridge.

Players in the Park is being staged first on land behind Wombourne Civic Centre on Saturday, July 24 and then on Sunday, August 1 at Baggeridge Country Park.

The final performances are on Sunday, August 14, in the grounds of Himley Hall.

It is free to go along with Players in the Park staged at 11am, 12 noon and 1pm on each of the days.

People planning to go along are advised to take picnic rugs and camping chairs.