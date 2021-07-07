Tickets on sale for Peaky Blinders Nights at Black Country Living Museum

Nikkie Macmanara, Emma Wain and Katie Baxter dressed to the nines for the Peaky Blinders Nights

The events are set to return to the Tipton Road-based museum on September 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25, as well as November 12 and 13.

The museum, which is used for the filming of the popular BBC series about the Shelby clan, steps back into the smoky underworld of the 1920s for the events – where guests can explore the streets and alleys, as well as hearing tales about Birmingham's most notorious gangs.

There is also music and entertainment around every corner, transporting you back to the inter-war years. and 1920s dress is encouraged – with flat caps and flapper dresses galore.

In November 2018, stars including Cillian Murphy, Paul Andseron and the late Helen McCrory returned to the Black Country Museum to film scenes for series five of the award-winning show created by Steven Knight.

In previous seasons, the open air museum has been used to film scenes at Charlie’s Yard by the canal but with CGI used to add the huge factories in the background. Other scenes include the shooting of Danny Wizz-Bang in season one, the whiskey deals boat trip down to London in season two and the party in season three where it was announced Arthur was to be a father.

Filming recently wrapped on the sixth and final season of the series.

The Peaky Blinders Night was first held at the Black Country Living Museum in 2017, with both days of the event selling out. They were postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic.

The event is for adults only and tickets must be booked in advance.

To book tickets, call the museum's sales and ticketing team on 0121 520 8054 between 10am and 4pm. You can also book by visiting bclm.co.uk/whats-on.htm