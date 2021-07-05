Robert Plant bringing Saving Grace to Brierley Hill Civic

Robert Plant

As well as performing at the Dudley Town Hall on Monday, July 26, it has now been confirmed the show will come to Brierley Hill Civic on Saturday, July 24.

Saving Grace is a cooperative including West Bromwich-born Plant and Suzi Dian on vocals, Oli Jefferson on percussion, Tony Kelsey on mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, and Matt Worley on banjo, cuatro, acoustic and baritone guitars.

Tickets for the show are already on sale and are expected to be booked up quickly. Saving Grace's show at Dudley Town Hall sold out in a few hours.

Plant, who was the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, now lives near Kidderminster.

James Challis, general manager for Brierley Hill Civic, said: "The legendary Robert Plant will be performing live at the Civic on July 24, with his fantastic band Saving Grace.

"He sold out a performance at Dudley Town Hall within a couple of hours so with such huge demand it is great to give more people the opportunity to go and see one of the most famous musicians of all time performing in the flesh."