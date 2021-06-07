Black Country Musicom Festival returns to Himley

Black Country Musicom Festival at Himley Hall in 2019

After an enforced break of a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Country Musicom Festival will return to the park on Sunday, July 11.

And the event will have a special meaning this year – featuring the presentation of the freedom of the borough to the frontline heroes who risked their lives to save others during the pandemic.

The festival will feature live music and comedy, a fun fair, stalls and a sandpit, plus much more.

Running from 12pm-7pm in the grounds of the stately home, tribute acts to the likes of Adele, UB40, The Killers, Bruno Mars and Abba will take to the main stage alongside local up and coming bands.

The comedy tent will showcase Black Country comics including husband and wife duo Dandy, Emma Rollason as Dolly Allen, and Sean Percival.

Councillor Anne Millward, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "The Black Country Musicom Festival promises to be a fantastic fun-filled event for the whole family in the sunshine with music, comedy and all sorts to do for youngsters.

"It has a special meaning this year, giving us the chance to say thank you to all those people who worked so tirelessly risking their lives on the frontline to protect us all during the pandemic.

"We would urge Black Country folk from the borough and beyond to turn out and support it. Come along and enjoy a great day out celebrating who we are and where we’re from, as well as hopefully the start of a brighter future as we start to emerge from the pandemic."

The event is sponsored by Harry Jones Company and Jewson.