New dates for beer festival

The dates for Sedgley's annual beer festival have been brought forward a week.

Villagers out out in force at a previous festival in the scout headquarters
The event at First Sedgley Scout Headquarters, of Ladies Walk, had been set for September 24 and 25.

It will now take place on Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18.

The real ale event, which also features cider and gin and live music, is organised by a team from the First Sedgley Scout Group.

It raises funds for the group and also supports different good causes and charities.

Last year's festival, which would have been the eighth, had to be cancelled due to the coronavius pandemic.

The organisers bring in beers from all over the Midlands and further afield for the festival.

