Youngsters to help transform former Stourbridge ironworks

Plans were lodged in recent weeks for Riverside House to be used as a base for healthcare training.

The Riverside Stourbridge Community Interest Company would also work with adults in health and social care to help them develop confidence and practical skills from the site.

Lloyd Stacey, managing director, said last month that work would get under way in the soon. More than £80,000 funding is already in place.

Mr Stacey has 16 years’ experience working with young people who have complex developmental difficulties, autism and mental health.

He explained: "Riverside House is a perfect environment that caters for the requirements of a wide range of individuals through engaging in practical skills by means of the actual restoration and conservation of the Riverside House.

"Meaningful activities in small sociable teams in a conducive environment have a proven efficacy in providing outcomes such as improvements in well-being, self-esteem, communication skills, social inclusivity and improved physical health."

The derelict, early 19th Century, ironworks, was part of a conglomerate that was among the largest in the UK.

Over the next several years it will be transformed into a heritage centre with gardens, restaurant, crafts shop, woodland and workshops, but also a place where people feel included and bespoke opportunities are provided.

Mr Stacey continued: “So far we have had £82,000 funding from different regional and national funders and also the council community forum.

“This is an amazing project that will transform the area. This old ironworks is one of the most important sites in Dudley in terms of historical and national significance."

Nikki Burrows, Children, Young People and Families Development Officer, said: "Too often the efforts of those with mental health and learning needs are dismissed. This project offers a meaningful opportunity to transform this Grade II listed heritage site and leave a lasting legacy for all to visit."

Visit www.riverside-house.org.uk/ for more information.