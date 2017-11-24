Annual festivities to get underway in Stourbridge

The Red House Glass Cone is hosting the two day festival this weekend (November 25 and 26) with the adjacent White House Glass Cone.

At the popular attraction, people will be able to watch glass blowing demonstrations and visit the teenage market, where buskers will be performing and 14 budding young entrepreneurs will be selling their goods as ideal Christmas gifts.

Visitors will enjoy choirs singing and also be able to visit the open craft studios, gift shop and coffee shop. And youngsters can get their Christmas wish list in early when they meet Santa and Mrs Claus.

Over at the White House Cone people can browse the Christmas craft fayre, with stalls selling unique handmade items not found on the high street, or try their hand at glass bauble decorating.

Councillor Ian Kettle, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “With its feast of festive activities, this wonderful event across two sites promises to get visitors of all ages in the Christmas spirit.

“A highlight will be the popular teenage market, which is now a regular event at the cone. It’s a great opportunity to support young people as they build their experience and confidence in the world of work.”

The festival will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Santa will be at Red House Glass Cone on December 9, 10 and 16 to 23. People are advised to book in advance by calling the Red House Glass Cone on 01384 812750 or 815571. For more information about this, and other events go to www.dudley.gov.uk.

People can also keep up-to-date by following the Red House Glass Cone on facebook and @redhousecone on twitter.